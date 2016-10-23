The great bacon boycott

50 years ago, 1966: Housewives in Denver boycotted supermarkets in response to high grocery prices. Sen Gordon Allott, R-Colo., blamed the rising cost of food on an “inflationary spiral” caused by the Johnson administration. Before the boycott bacon was selling for $1.10 per pound. A week after the boycott started bacon had dropped to 55 cents a pound.

25 years ago, 1991: The Shroud of Turin, long believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, was one of the most extensively studied artifacts in the history of the world. A full-sized replica of the cloth was included in a photographic exhibit of the shroud on display in the auditorium of the Secrest Care Facility at the Ohio Veterans Home.

10 years ago, 2006: Thanks to better pollution control, more forested areas and increased conservation programs, animals and fish at one time endangered were making a comeback in Ohio. Since 1950 the state had restored 18 species including Canada geese, wood duck, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, beaver and river otter. Bald eagles, blue birds, black bears were also found in greater numbers.