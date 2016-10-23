logo
Daily Diary

The great bacon boycott

Hollie Newton • Today at 9:30 AM
hollienewton@sanduskyregister.com

75 years ago, 1941: High lend-lease officials expressed fear that if the Soviet Union went down the democracies would lose the last possible European foothold from which to launch an offensive against Hitler. They agreed with the president on a steep increase of aid to the Russians to speed deliveries of planes, tanks, guns and ammunitions.

50 years ago, 1966: Housewives in Denver boycotted supermarkets in response to high grocery prices. Sen Gordon Allott, R-Colo., blamed the rising cost of food on an “inflationary spiral” caused by the Johnson administration. Before the boycott bacon was selling for $1.10 per pound. A week after the boycott started bacon had dropped to 55 cents a pound.

25 years ago, 1991: The Shroud of Turin, long believed to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, was one of the most extensively studied artifacts in the history of the world. A full-sized replica of the cloth was included in a photographic exhibit of the shroud on display in the auditorium of the Secrest Care Facility at the Ohio Veterans Home.

10 years ago, 2006: Thanks to better pollution control, more forested areas and increased conservation programs, animals and fish at one time endangered were making a comeback in Ohio. Since 1950 the state had restored 18 species including Canada geese, wood duck, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, beaver and river otter. Bald eagles, blue birds, black bears were also found in greater numbers.

