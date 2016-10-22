Not krazy about kraut

50 years ago, 1966: A wild but friendly Australian reception for President Johnson by 700,000 Aussies was marred by an ugly scare when the famous bubble-top limousine was hit by plastic bags of paint that doused the windshield and drenched Secret Service agents. Neither the President nor Mrs. Johnson was injured or touched by the red and green oily paint.

25 years ago, 1991: The White House was trying to distance itself from David Duke’s strong showing in the race for Louisiana governor by saying the former Ku Klux Klan leader did not represent the Republican party. “David Duke is not the Republican nominee, He is an individual that calls himself a ‘Republican.’ He was not supported by the party.” said David Sununu, White House Chief of Staff.

10 years ago, 2006: The Castalia Kid, 15-year-old Tyler Farmer, was the youngest person to win a Tennessee State Fast Draw Championship. Farmer, of Castalia, was a member of Norwalk’s Fast Draw Club Inc., and able to draw, shoot, and hit a target in as little as 0.326 seconds.