Record-breaking coal

50 years ago, 1966: The second major water report in as many years again rapped the lack of anti-pollution effort in northwest Ohio. Something must be done to halt wide-spread practices contributing to pollution. Specifically named were three municipalities that provided no sewage treatment facilities, Bellevue, Bloomville and Attica, along with a large list of businesses.

25 years ago, 1991: Jimmy Swaggart was stopped by police in Indio, Calif., for driving erratically. Sitting in the passenger seat of the borrowed Jaguar the televangelist was driving was admitted prostitute Rosemary Garcia, who said Swaggart “asked me for sex.” It was the second time the leader of Jimmy Swaggart Ministries, Bible college and worship center was entangled with a prostitute.

10 years ago, 2006: A family in Collins was tired of people walking across their yard, so they pulled up the sidewalk. They didn’t just stop there however. They planted two trees where the sidewalk once ran. They also put in a couple of posts with tape across to keep people from walking through. The removal of the sidewalk was not just a nuisance, but a safety risk to pedestrians.