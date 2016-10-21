Erie County Historical Society launches new website

But the Erie County Historical Society doesn't have any antiques, ECHS president Brent Gardner says. Instead, the society is a group that tells stories.

The society has embarked on its biggest storytelling project yet. It's launched a new website at www.eriecountyohiohistory.com.

More than just a site that gives a few details about the group and a schedule of meetings, the new site is meant as a major resource for tourists and history buffs. It's also an early birthday present for the City of Sandusky's 2018 bicentennial.

Historical society members hope the site will lure tourists to Erie County and also hope it will persuade visitors attracted by Cedar Point, the islands and the wineries to linger for a bit longer in the area, said John Hildebrandt. He is a retired Cedar Point general manager and a noted local historian who co-wrote, with his wife Marie Hildebrandt, "Lake Erie's Shores and Islands," a history of local tourism.

Hildebrandt, a member of the historical society board, was in charge of the website project and worked virtually full time on it for the last several months, putting together information fed to him by other members with hundreds of photographs and working with Website Design & Development of Wadsworth, the firm hired to do the coding.

Here are some of the major features of the new website:

• Three complete walking tours of the downtown Sandusky area: The Underground Railroad, Washington Park and downtown Sandusky.

You can take a "tour" on your computer or tablet, but the tours also are set up to be actually walked.

All of the tours start in the county downtown parking garage at Columbus and West Market, which usually has plenty of free parking. The tours include clear directions on where to go, and the site renders well on smartphones, making it easy to use your phone for a tour.

People taking the walking tour can read about each stop, and can click for more information on places that interest them, noted Lou Schultz, also a member of the historical society board.

• Information on how to find more than 60 Erie County historical markers, including maps and directions.

Historical society members were surprised Erie County has so many markers.

The markers include sites important to Ohio's first railroad, early aviation, the Civil War and Sandusky's cholera epidemic.

• A guide to museums and historic sites, both in Erie County (such as Edison Birthplace, Follett House, Merry-Go-Round Museum and the Maritime Museum) and a short distance away from the county, such as Ottawa County's Liberty Aviation Museum and Marblehead Lighthouse and Fremont's Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums.

In fact, by putting all of the attractions on one page, the site makes it clear that the Sandusky area has many rather good museums.

• A calendar of events, such as the new "100 Moments" exhibit at the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums in Fremont.

• A "Resources" area with an annotated bibliography of Erie County history, Sandusky history, Cedar Point history, and so on, and a collection of historic maps, some dating back to the early 19th century.

• A "News" section with reports that will interest local history buffs.

Putting together the site was a group effort.

The historical society board's members wrote copy for the site. Board members besides Gardner, Schultz and Hildebrandt are Randy Koch, Monty Kaufman, Christine Koch, MaryAnn Groot, James O. Miller, Kathy Muehlhauser Moore, Judy Pflieger, John Schaeffer, Jim Semon and Chris Wimer.

The Sandusky Library provided photographs and historical lore. The Sandusky Register provided photographs and staff photographer Eric McLaughlin took pictures of the old maps for the site.

The historical society had to raise money to make the site happen. The initial budget was $15,000, and the society will have to raise more money to keep the site up and to add planned walking tours of Kelleys Island, Huron, Vermilion and Milan, Gardner said.