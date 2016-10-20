Don't forget to vote

50 years ago, 1966: Mrs. C. F. Lavender, Willow Drive, was elected by Erie Shores Girl Scouts Council as a delegate to the National Council Meeting of the Girls Scouts of the United STates of America. Mrs. Lavender would represent the Erie Shores Council at the meetings to be held at Cobo Hall in Detroit.

25 years ago, 1991: In a new book, Oliver North said he’s convinced Ronald Reagan “knew everything” about the Iran-Contra scandal. North said the emphasis on diversion of funds from Iranian arms sales to Nicaraguan Contra rebels was itself a smokescreen to protect the president. North’s book “Under Fire” would be released to bookstores soon.

10 years ago, 2006: Eleven more U.S. troops were slain in combat, the military said, putting October on tract to be the deadliest month for U.S. forces since the siege of Fallujah nearly two years ago. The military said the sharp increase in casualties - 70 so far this month - was tied to ramadan and a security crackdown that left American forces more vulnerable to attack.