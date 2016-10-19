No peace in 1966

50 years ago, 1966: The Norwegian Peace prize Committee announced it would not award the Nobel Peace Prize for 1966. The committee gave no reason for its decision. An official announcement issued following a session in the Nobel Foundation Building simply said the committee had decided to defer the 1966 peace prize until next year.

25 years ago, 1991: The Navy reportedly would apologize to the family of Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Clayton M. Hartwig for blaming him for the 1989 blast that killed 47 sailors on the USS Iowa, including Hartwig. Adm. Douglas Katz was to visit the Cleveland home of Hartwig’s parents to deliver the apology.

10 years ago, 2006: Lima police responded to callers who mistook a judo class training exercise for a hostage situation at a YMCA, and stopped an SUV and pulled their guns on the driver, her four children and her fiancé. The callers said the gunmen had fled in an SUV similar to the one police pulled over. The occupants of the car were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint.