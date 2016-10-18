Hope, courage and laughter

50 years ago, 1966: Bob Hope had more courage than any comedian in memory - his television special would co-star 15 top funny men. Joining Hope in a nutty comedy was Don Adams, Milton Berle, Red Buttons, Johnny Carson, Jack Carter, Bill Cosby, Wally Cox, Bill Dana, Jimmy Durante, Don Rickles, Rowan and Martin, Soupy Sales, Dick Shawn and Jonathan Winters.

25 years ago, 1991: A Cleveland-area animal-rights activist, whose group planned once more to protest annual deer kills at NASA Plum Brook Research Station, said the program was designed to make hunters happy, not to keep deer populations down. But ODNR said hunters only replaced other predators inside the closed-off environment of the 5,300 acre site.

10 years ago, 2006: Perkins native and St. Mary graduate Kelly Dalton, 21, was elected Bowling Green State University’s homecoming queen. Dalton, a telecommunications major, was nominated by four people. She was president of University Activities Organization, the first female sports anchor of BG24 News and part of the President’s Leadership Academy.