Time for a well-deserved rest

50 years ago, 1966: Two Sandusky brothers were picked up by city police after they were drag-racing on Columbus Avenue. The brothers were seen by patrolmen as they squealed from an intersection and were apprehended. The juvenile detention home reported that one of the boys ran out the back door while being processed. Police were told to be on the lookout.

25 years ago, 1991: Two unidentified men robbed the Best Western Resort Inn, Cleveland Road, of more than $500 after they entered the hotel and tied up the night auditor. The employee was approached from behind, blindfolded and had her arms and legs bound with electrical tape. She managed to free herself after 10 minutes and call police. The police had no suspects.

10 years ago, 2006: When voters elected Fred Deering to Perkins Board of Education in 1952, Harry Truman was in office. That began a stretch of 55 years in government service, with Deering going on to serve as Erie Co. Commissioner, state representative and member of the Erie MetroParks Board. But now, Deering, 83, thought it might be time to retire from public service.