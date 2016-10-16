Local man comes home

50 years ago, 1966: President Johnson created a cabinet-level Department of Transportation, taking the first limited step toward coordinated federal regulation of air, rail and highway operations. Undersecretary of Commerce Alan Boyd was expected to be named as head of the new agency, the 12th Cabinet post in the government.

25 years ago, 1991: Profile shots were going to be added to the usual mug shots on driver’s licenses in of minors under terms of a new Ohio law. The new licenses would make it easier to quickly identify someone under the legal drinking age plus make it more difficult to fake an ID.

10 years ago, 2006: When Matt Westerhold drives to downtown Sandusky Oct. 23 to start his new job as managing editor of the Sandusky Register, he will be coming home. Westerhold, 47, was a night police and fire reporter at the Register for two years in the mid-1990s and covered the village of Milan. In 1998 Westerhold was hired as assistant metro editor at The Chronicle-Telegram in Elyria where he rose through the ranks to become metro editor and later assistant managing editor.