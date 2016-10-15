Let there be light

50 years ago, 1966: A memorial to Thomas Edison without lights was something like Christmas without Santa Claus, but the Sandusky area boasted such a tribute. The newly completed Edison Memorial Bridge was constructed without illumination for night driving. But the state saw the light and said 32 mercury-vapor illuminaries would be installed before next summer.

25 years ago, 1991: Actor Martin Sheen was among 33 people arrested during a demonstration opposing construction of a $140 million Waste Technologies Industrial hazardous waste incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio. Prior to his arrest, Sheen led a one-mile march through the eastern Ohio city in the 11-year battle to stop the plant from being built.

10 years ago, 2006: Billboard Magazine Chart Leaders: Hot pop song: “Sexy Back” Justin Timberlake; Top pop album: “The Open Door” Evanescence; Hot R&B/Hip Hop song “Say Goodbye” Chris Brown; Top R&B/Hip Hop album “The Makings of Me” Monica; Hot country song “Would You Go With Me” Josh Turner; Top country album: “It Just Comes Natural” George Strait.