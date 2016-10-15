logo
Daily Diary

Let there be light

Hollie Newton • Today at 7:30 AM
hollienewton@sanduskyregister.com

75 years ago, 1941: Fishermen had a great day for the sport, both on Sandusky Bay and Lake Erie off Marblehead and around the islands. Good catches of pickerel and perch were reported. Dozens of boats dotted the Danbury side of Sandusky Bay and Bay Bridge. There were also many boats off East Battery Park and in the east bay.

50 years ago, 1966: A memorial to Thomas Edison without lights was something like Christmas without Santa Claus, but the Sandusky area boasted such a tribute. The newly completed Edison Memorial Bridge was constructed without illumination for night driving. But the state saw the light and said 32 mercury-vapor illuminaries would be installed before next summer.

25 years ago, 1991: Actor Martin Sheen was among 33 people arrested during a demonstration opposing construction of a $140 million Waste Technologies Industrial hazardous waste incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio. Prior to his arrest, Sheen led a one-mile march through the eastern Ohio city in the 11-year battle to stop the plant from being built.

10 years ago, 2006: Billboard Magazine Chart Leaders: Hot pop song: “Sexy Back” Justin Timberlake; Top pop album: “The Open Door” Evanescence; Hot R&B/Hip Hop song “Say Goodbye” Chris Brown; Top R&B/Hip Hop album “The Makings of Me” Monica; Hot country song “Would You Go With Me” Josh Turner; Top country album: “It Just Comes Natural” George Strait.

