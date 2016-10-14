Prophetic words

50 years ago, 1966: The Red Fox Lounge at the Erie Inn featured Ann Williams and Red Carmen and his all Star Jazz Quartette, along with roast beef and baked ham sandwiches for 85 cents. Al Hall, Benny Goodman’s bass player would be appearing for one weekend only.

25 years ago, 1991: After three years of relative quiet in international terrorism, security experts warned that Western targets could face attacks by Middle Eastern radicals bent on sabotaging Arab-Israeli peace talks. “Something’s building. There’s a good chance of spectacular incidents.” said an Israeli terrorism expert.

10 years ago, 2006: A man who couldn’t find steady employment had a plan to make it through three years until he could collect Social Security: he robbed a bank, then handed the money to a guard and waited for police. The judge sentenced the 63-year-old Columbus man to three years in prison and that suited him just fine.