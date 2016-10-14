Hayes Library unveils new website

And that's why the Hayes Presidential Library and Museums needed a new website. Rutherford Hayes may have been a 19th century guy, but museum visitors can now get a 2016 Internet experience when they come to www.rbhayes.org.

The website had not been updated since 2005, said Kristina Smith, the Hayes Library's spokeswoman. The new site, using the same web address, launched at the end of September.

The old website lacked a mobile version, making viewing it difficult for the large number of people who access websites using smartphones and tablets, Smith said.

And with the holiday season fast approaching, the new site allows people visiting the website to shop in the museum store and buy items for any history buffs or Hayes fans on their gift list.

"We didn't really have an online store before," Smith said.

Visitors also can search the library's collection of manuscripts and artifacts, which have been placed online, buy memberships and donate to the Hayes Center. In addition, the Ohio Obituary Index also just went live on the site.

Smith said the site was revamped to make navigation easier.

"I just think it's easier to find things," she said.

The upgrade comes as other aspects of the Hayes Library and Museums have been renovated. The library, celebrating its 100th anniversary, recently completed a revamping of its building and exhibits. Membership benefits have been expanded as the library reaches out to seek new supporters.

The website upgrade also fits with the Hayes Library's efforts to expand its Internet reach.

When Smith took over as the spokeswoman in August 2015, the Hayes Library had an Internet page but otherwise was not active on social media.

Smith expanded postings to the Facebook page. A three member committee at the Hayes Library goes over ideas and makes sure there are postings three times a week at the Facebook page and at other social media sites, she said.

Shortly after coming aboard, Smith launched an official Twitter account, @rbhayespres, that has 656 followers. Smith also has launched an Instagram account for the Hayes Library.