Let Nessie help

50 years ago, 1966: Belgium’s “Singing Nun,” whose recording of “Dominique” catapulted her to fame, took up a new life outside her Dominican convent as a lay member of the order. Sister Luc-Gabrielle, known on her recordings as Sister Smile, decided not to take her final vows. She was using the name Jeanine Deckers, living in a sixth floor flat and making a new record.

25 years ago, 1991: Seeking to put an end to weeks of post-coup inertia and drift, the Soviet Union’s top executive body did away with the old KGB and approved an economic treaty that 10 of the nation’s 12 remaining republics were expected to sign.

10 years ago, 2006: Huron was striving to win its 400th football game since the inception of 11-man football. Huron’s first genuine game was Sept. 24, 1948, against Plymouth. The Tigers won 19-13. The Tigers entered into their 59th season with 393 wins, 184 losses and 11 ties. That included nine perfect seasons, 11 playoff bids and a state runner-up in 1993.