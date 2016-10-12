It's the big one

50 years ago, 1966: The U.S. moved nearly three divisions near the Viet Nam DMZ to meet an expected major monsoon offensive by the Communists, and planned to saturate the zone with the heaviest bombing of the war if the attack materialized. Gen. Westmoreland ordered the Marines to dig in and prepare for the assault.

25 years ago, 1991: Comedian and actor Redd Foxx, best known as junkman Fred Sanford, died after suffering a heart attack and collapsing on the set of his new sitcom “The Royal Family.” He was 69. Foxx collapsed on the set of the new CBS series and died shortly after at local hospital.

10 years ago, 2006: A 22-year-old Australian man tried to drive 310 miles in reverse on a remote highway after his transmission failed, blocking his forward gears. The man was stopped by police after they spotted his car roaring in reverse at about 40 mph. They stopped the man about 12 miles from where his backward journey began.