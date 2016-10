The Huron Historical Society organized a living history tour featuring nine people who are connected in some way to the cemetery or buried there. Local actors and storytellers portrayed Huronites from the past.

Some historical people portrayed include: Undertaker Henry Krock, Civil War veteran E.P. Fisher, minister Samuel Marks and pioneer Abiather Shirley.

The historical society is looking into doing a similar event next year at another cemetery in Huron.