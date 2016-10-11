Blame the lady

50 years ago, 1966: Time was running out for an East-West romance between giant pandas Chi-Chi, a London Zoo female, and An-An, a male from Moscow. The pandas spent three nights together but nothing happened. “It’s all Chi-Chi’s fault,” a Russian zoologist said. “Just like in human life.”

25 years ago, 1991: The IAB Club of Sandusky hosted its Italian Festival. The festival specialized in homemade Italian foods, including pizza, assorted pastas and beverages. A baked-goods booth offered Italian favorites such as pizelle, crostata, clambella, fiochette, biscotti and more. Area high school bands and the Sandusky Bay Cloggers entertained the crowd.

10 years ago, 2006: A 92-year-old Vermilion man who wandered away from his home was found after a four-hour search including a helicopter, all terrain vehicles, thermal imaging equipment, telephone networks, and foot searches. The man was found sleeping in the cab of an unlocked pickup truck about 1,000 feet from his home.