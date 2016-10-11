logo
Blame the lady

75 years ago, 1941: Following a full year’s engagement at New York’s popular Hotel Taft, Frankie Masters and his orchestra hit the bandstand at Rainbow Gardens, Fremont, to dispense their nationally famed “Bell Tone Rhythm.”

50 years ago, 1966: Time was running out for an East-West romance between giant pandas Chi-Chi, a London Zoo female, and An-An, a male from Moscow. The pandas spent three nights together but nothing happened. “It’s all Chi-Chi’s fault,” a Russian zoologist said. “Just like in human life.”

25 years ago, 1991: The IAB Club of Sandusky hosted its Italian Festival. The festival specialized in homemade Italian foods, including pizza, assorted pastas and beverages. A baked-goods booth offered Italian favorites such as pizelle, crostata, clambella, fiochette, biscotti and more. Area high school bands and the Sandusky Bay Cloggers entertained the crowd.

10 years ago, 2006: A 92-year-old Vermilion man who wandered away from his home was found after a four-hour search including a helicopter, all terrain vehicles, thermal imaging equipment, telephone networks, and foot searches. The man was found sleeping in the cab of an unlocked pickup truck about 1,000 feet from his home.

