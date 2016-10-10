Huron gets cloud machine

50 years ago, 1966: Huron would have a new facility valued at more than $4 million to replace one which had been idle for two years. A Norfolk and Western official said a dust-free limestone refining operation would take over the coal dock facility in Huron. The operation was a subsidy of the National Steel Corp.

25 years ago, 1991: The bitterly divided Senate voted to delay the vote of Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas for one week and ordered new hearings into allegations by Anita Hill that Thomas subjected her to sexual harassment when she worked for him.

10 years ago, 2006: More than 17,000 people were urged to flee their homes on the outskirts of Raleigh, N.C. after a thunderous series of explosions and a raging fire at a hazardous-waste disposal plant released a greenish-yellow cloud of deadly chlorine gas. No employees were believed to have been inside the EQ Industrial Services plant when it was rocked by the blasts.