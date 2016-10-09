Making a list - checking it twice

50 years ago, 1966: Ontario and Mark’s Pick-n-Pay was unique in many respects. It combined all the latest features of a department store with maximum convenience for the food shopper. Everything was out in the open, properly priced, with an assistant in every department.

25 years ago, 1991: John Werner Kluge again topped the Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans with a $5.9 billion fortune built on holdings from cellular phones and Orion Pictures to the Harlem Globetrotters. A record 71 billionaires headed up the 1991 Forbes Four Hundred list despite the recession that gripped the U.S.

10 years ago, 2006: Thousands of people had been mistakenly linked to names on terror watch lists when they crossed the border, boarded airliners or were stopped for traffic violations, a government report said. More than 30,000 airline passengers had asked the Transportation Security Administration to have their names cleared from the list.