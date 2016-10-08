The whiskey cure

50 years ago, 1966: The Texas Court of Appeals reversed the conviction of Jack Ruby on charges of murdering presidential assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. The court ordered a new trial. The unanimous opinion said Dallas Judge Joe B. Brown should have granted Ruby’s motion for a change of venue.

25 years ago, 1991: Bush pounced on a surprise dip in the jobless rate by insisting that the recession was ending and by reiterating his vow to veto a bill to extend unemployment benefits. “I think the economy is recovering,” Bush said. “I’m optimistic.” Polls showed Bush with an overall 70 percent approval rating, but just one in three Americans liked how he handled fiscal affairs.

10 years ago, 2006: The owner of a local glass company had a lot of extra business, but he was not happy about it. “I like the money, but not at someone else’s expense.” he said as he installed a new windshield on one of the 19 vehicles involved in a vandalism spree in Sandusky. The vandal was responsible for broken auto glass on Decatur and Follett streets, Huntington Avenue, Milan Road and Parish and Warren streets.