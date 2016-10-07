Political perks

50 years ago, 1966: Ford Motor Co. unveiled an inexpensive high-energy battery to electrically power small cars for city driving. But Ford gave no timetable on when electric cars would be available except to say it might be “within the next decade.”

25 years ago, 1991: Members of Congress were under siege over a private bank that let them write bad checks and exclusive restaurants that let them run up huge lunch tabs - but those were only two of the many perks that went with the job. Congress had private tennis courts, swimming pools, gyms, doctors on call, free, and private ambulance, even privileged parking at airports. Plus they receive generous pensions. They lived a lifestyle most Americans didn’t enjoy.

10 years ago, 2006: Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said a North Korean nuclear test would be “a very provocative act,” and she prodded Asian nations to rethink their relationships with the North Koreans. She noted the U.S. would have to assess its options if North Korea proceeded, but did not elaborate.