Drop in for some lunch at the Skyway

50 years ago, 1966: For a full menu of all types of delicious sandwiches and steaks, chops, and seafood try Nat Sherrard’s famous Skyway Restaurant on East Cleveland Road at the airport. Try the fabulous Virginia fried chicken. You can get it in a full dinner, a luncheon, or in various carry-out forms.

25 years ago, 1991: J Creighton Ghrist, EHOVE Career Center’s first superintendent, got teary eyed as he cut the ribbon to the school’s new “Ghrist Adult Center.” Ghrist started when the school first opened Sept. 16, 1968, and retired in 1982. The new Adult Center added 800,000 square feet to the school’s F wing.

10 years ago, 2006: John Mellencamp never figured Farm Aid would still be needed, 21 years after its debut as one of many moments of musicians trying to do good in the 1980s. When Mellencamp, Willie Nelson and Neil Young founded the charity in 1985, they were concerned about saving family farms. Now their focus is more on connecting farmers with consumers.