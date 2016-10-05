Paging Mark Foley

50 years ago, 1966: Sandusky Bay Kiwanis Senior Citizens, Inc., a non-profit wing of Kiwanis Club planned to build a 105-unit apartment complex for senior citizens on the old Gallagher coal dock and former Schacht Fish Co. properties between Wayne and Hancock streets. They had submitted a loan application for a federal loan for over $2 million and were waiting for zoning approval from the city.

25 years ago, 1991: President Bush began opening the grain spigots, granting the Soviet Union immediate access to $585 million in food credits to help feed the Soviet people over the winter. Originally, only $185 million was to be available. But amid predictions of food shortages and possible food riots in the new democracies, Bush released another $400 million in credit guarantees.

10 years ago, 2006: Six-term Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla., resigned his seat after revelations about him sending suggestive text messages to male pages was revealed. Families involved in the page program, including a Huron family with a son who served as a page through January of 2006, were crestfallen about the future of the page program.