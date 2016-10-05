logo
Daily Diary

Paging Mark Foley

Hollie Newton • Today at 7:30 AM
75 years ago, 1941: Because of the important managerial role that most women play on today’s farm, the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture will solicit the cooperation of Ohio farm women in the vast food expansion program announced by the Secretary of Agriculture. Five meetings will outline the ways farm women can help Ohio reach the greatest food production total in history.

50 years ago, 1966: Sandusky Bay Kiwanis Senior Citizens, Inc., a non-profit wing of Kiwanis Club planned to build a 105-unit apartment complex for senior citizens on the old Gallagher coal dock and former Schacht Fish Co. properties between Wayne and Hancock streets. They had submitted a loan application for a federal loan for over $2 million and were waiting for zoning approval from the city.

25 years ago, 1991: President Bush began opening the grain spigots, granting the Soviet Union immediate access to $585 million in food credits to help feed the Soviet people over the winter. Originally, only $185 million was to be available. But amid predictions of food shortages and possible food riots in the new democracies, Bush released another $400 million in credit guarantees.

10 years ago, 2006: Six-term Rep. Mark Foley, R-Fla., resigned his seat after revelations about him sending suggestive text messages to male pages was revealed. Families involved in the page program, including a Huron family with a son who served as a page through January of 2006, were crestfallen about the future of the page program.

