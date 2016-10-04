Run for the border - if you can find it

50 years ago, 1966: Albert Speer, 61, director of Nazi Germany’s economy, and Baldur von Schirach, 59, Hitler’s youth leader, were released from West Berlin’s grim Spandau Prison after 20 years in prison as war criminals. Only disappointed Rudolph Hess, the 72-year-old deputy fuehrer, was left inside the rambling red brick fortress.

25 years ago, 1991: A $1 million expansion was underway at Sandusky’s Thermocolor Corporation, the result of a newly formed alliance with Eastman Chemical Company, a division of Eastman Kodak. The expansion was expected to translate into about 50 additional jobs within the next four or five years.

10 years ago, 2006: The U.S. wanted to better secure its border with Canada, but it might have trouble finding it in some areas. The U.S. and Canada had fallen so far behind on basic maintenance of their shared border that law enforcement might have to search through overgrown vegetation for markers. “If you can’t find it, you can’t secure it.” said one border guard.