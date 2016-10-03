Lighthouse Festival slated for Saturday

The day’s events include firearm demonstrations and marching drills by the Ohio 14th Volunteer Infantry Encampment, the return of musicians Steve and Lisa Ball performing Civil War-era music, a farmers market, and traditional bean soup, corn bread and cider available for a donation. Local authors Patrick O’Keeffe and James Profitt will also make appearances. Docent-guided tours of the House will be ongoing, and the museum/gift shop and cemetery will be open.

For information on the Keeper’s House, visit keepers.house or call 419-798-9339.