Harlequin History

50 years ago, 1966: The Harlequin drama club, one of Ohio’s oldest little theater organizations, celebrated its 40th birthday. The Harlequin story began in September, 1927, when a gathering of men and women met at McKittrick’s Tea Room, East Adams Street, to discuss a project that would advance the membership’s interest in local culture.

25 years ago, 1991: In a major public health policy shift, the federal government planned to recommend that all children be tested for lead exposure by age 2 and that swifter action be taken to help those with moderately elevated lead levels in their blood. The impetus for the new policy was growing concern that even low levels of lead were damaging to brain development.

10 years ago, 2006: Tenneco Automotive announced it would move its injection molding operations to the company’s Reynosa, Mexico, plant. The move was expected to cost union members 30 hourly jobs. The auto parts manufacturer in Milan had been hemorrhaging jobs to Mexico for the last six years. And the cuts were no surprise since the “Big 3” automakers had such a miserable year.