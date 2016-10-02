British bombing again

50 years ago, 1966: Rug Town, 2020 E. Perkins Ave., presented its entire line of carpets and other floor coverings for your inspection. Rug Town specialized in room-sized and king-sized rugs. It was owned and operated by Bob Newton.

25 years ago, 1991: The proposed amendment to the Sandusky City Charter would immediately restrict all present and future city commissioners to two consecutive terms in office. The amendment would appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

10 years ago, 2006: The closing of Barker Alternative School at the end of the 2005 school year forced 70 students to move to Sandusky High School. With a month of school under the district’s belt, Superintendent Bill Pahl said the transition had been smooth and the students were adjusting to their new surroundings.