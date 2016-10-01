Tiger tale

50 years ago, 1966: The musical group the Supremes made their debut in Las Vegas at the Flamingo Hotel. The girls, Diana Ross, Mary Wilson and Florence Ballard, offered a blend of show tunes, ballads, and swinging blues and some of their hits. They used three microphones instead of one, and lead singer Diana worked from the side instead of the middle.

25 years ago, 1991: Top five songs on the US music charts: Emotions by Mariah Carey, I Adore Mi Amor by Color Me Badd, Romantic by Karyn White, Good Vibrations by Marky Mark & the Funky Bunch, and Do Anything by Natural Selection.

10 years ago, 2006: Tiger Woods won the American Express Championship in Chandler’s Cross, England. It was his eighth victory of the year, making him the first player in PGA Tour history to win at least eight times in three seasons.