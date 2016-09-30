Go Buckeyes

50 years ago, 1966: A U.S. infantry unit of 2,500 men landed on the beaches along the central coast of Viet Nam, boosting American fighting strength to 317,500 men. The troops, elements of the U.S. 4th Infantry Division, came ashore from the Navy transport General John Pope after a 23-day voyage from Tacoma, Wash.

25 years ago, 1991: October 1 would be the opening day for delivery of sugar beets to the Great Lakes Sugar Company in Fremont. Company fieldmen expected growers to harvest 24,190 acres of sugar beets grown in northwest Ohio and southeastern Michigan. Although the average yield could be slightly less than normal due to the drought, some growers would have exceptionally high yields.

10 years ago, 2006: One hundred and five traditional symbols of Blue Streak pride dangled from lockers at Strobel Field. Their purpose was to surprise football players as they returned from practice. During more than three decades of Blue Streak football in the Buckeye Conference, players wore buckeye necklaces to school on game day. The Blue Streaks won 15 Buckeye Conference championships between 1954-1986.