Respect my authoritah

50 years ago, 1966: A shortage of nurses - already in the critical stage, caused Sandusky’s Memorial Hospital to shut down more than 15 per cent of its available bed space. The hospital, according to administrator Charles Mouch, refused to “take care of people in a halfway manner. We’re going to render a fine brand of health care or we’re going to send them elsewhere.”

25 years ago, 1991: In a dramatic move to capitalize on the end of the Cold War and the collapse of communism, President Bush announced a sweeping reduction in the nation’s nuclear arsenal. Bush said the U.S. would begin removing short-range nuclear weapons from U.S. ships and bases around the world.

10 years ago, 2006: One reason “South park” was so good was the united front, the shared vision, of co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker. So it was them against the crazy world when “South Park” began a 10th season in October on Comedy Central, fresh on the heels of winning a prestigious Peabody Award.