Fremont Remembers When ... on Saturday

Local author Larry Michaels, of the “Fremont & Sandusky County Now & Then” series, will host a walking tour at 11 a.m. and book signings during the market. Other features celebrating the history of Fremont and Sandusky County include Sandusky County Historical Society, Bellevue Historical Society and Tremont House booths; the Fremont Airport’s World War II Willey’s Jeep; and the Fremont Fire Department’s 1928 American LaFrance fire truck. Kids can enter a coloring contest for a chance to win a Fremont Flight Academy T-shirt.

Farmer’s Market events will take place, rain or shine, on Front Street. Admission is free.

For information or to register for a Farmer’s Market vendor space, call 419-332-8696.