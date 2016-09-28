Maids a milking

50 years ago, 1966: California Gov. Edmund Brown faced the toughest challenge of his 25-year political career. Brown was trying to become the first three-term Democratic governor in the history of the nation’s most populous state. To accomplish this feat he must defeat Republican Ronald Reagan, 55, a veteran movie-television actor and a newcomer to politics.

25 years ago, 1991: Newly released Census Bureau statistics showed more than 1.2 million Ohioans lived below the poverty line in 1990. The Census Bureau estimated that 11.5 percent of the state’s population lived in poverty, compared with 13. 5 percent of the population across the nation. A family of four earning $13,359 or less a year was considered to be living in poverty.

10 years ago, 2006: He was blown up in the caves of Tora Bora. He was on dialysis and dying of kidney disease. He was in the hands of Pakistani intelligence and about to be turned over to the U.S. Rumors of Osama bin Laden’s death or capture went back years, and had always proved greatly exaggerated. The latest rumor was that bin Laden had died of typhoid in Pakistan.