There is no one alive who is youer than you

50 years ago, 1966: Huron City councilmen ordered a lawsuit filed against the Warren Slag Co., demanding that the firm remove several condemned dwellings on the west side of River Road. The buildings, condemned in 1963, did not meet minimum housing standards and were an eyesore.

25 years ago, 1991: Theodor Seuss Geisel, the author and illustrator whose whimsical fantasies written under the pen name Dr. Seuss entertained millions of children around the world, died in his home in La Jolla, Calif. He was 87 years old. The exact cause of his death was unclear.

10 years ago, 2006: The average American home had more television sets than people. That threshold was crossed between 2004-2006. There were 2.73 TV sets in the typical home and 2.55 people, researchers said. Half of U.S. homes had 3 TVs and only 19 percent had just one.