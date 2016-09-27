Hayes Library to open new exhibit

But with the Hayes Library celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, library officials have their own history to look back on.

And they're doing just that, with a new exhibit called "100 Moments," which features photographs and artifacts marking the first century of the nation's first presidential library.

The new exhibit opens Oct. 1 and will run through May 7, although museum members get an early look at the exhibit on Thursday night. (More about that in a moment.)

"We picked out 100 of the milestones of this institution," said Mary Lou Rendon, collections manager at the Hayes Library.

After Rendon and other members of the staff selected the items, Rendon and Amber Lewis, an intern and Bowling Green State University graduate student, did much of the work of setting the exhibit up.

The founder of the library and museums was Webb Hayes (1856-1934), who fought in three wars and also in the Boxer rebellion and won the Medal of Honor.

Webb Hayes was an avid collector, fortunately for the Hayes museums, and a bachelor for most of his life, although he finally got married in his fifties while trying to get the Hayes Library going. The exhibit shows a photo of a happy moment for Hayes and his wife.

After Hayes died, the museum hired its first director. The current executive director, Christie Weininger, is the first woman to run the institution and has been on board since 2012. Her predecessor, Thomas Culbertson, served from 2005 to 2012 and is still very active at the museum as a volunteer.

The exhibit reveals that the library used to have an executive director's house for the library's boss to live in. Built in 1953, it was last used in 2004 and torn down in 2007.

Another photograph shows that the gates at the library are actually gates that came from the White House. The Hayes Library is the only presidential library that features White House gates, said Kristina Smith, a spokeswoman for the library.

Other milestones noted in the exhibit include the library's first computers (1985 IBM machines) and its first digital camera, purchased in 1998.

Hayes Library members get to see the exhibit early at a Thursday event.

"That's a benefit of being a member," Smith said. "You get to see the exhibits before everyone else."

Library officials are eager to highlight such benefits, as they've launched a membership drive.

Memberships start at $35 for individuals and $50 for families, with additional levels of $100, $250, $500, $1,000 and $1,500.

All members get perks that include free admission, newsletters, invitations to exclusive events and discounts at the store.

There are addition benefits at the other levels, and the museum also has attempted to sweeten the offers with new benefits.

For example, all members are now invited to a "membership orientation," a special tour of the museum. Members who pay $100 are now offered guided tours by a museum staffer.