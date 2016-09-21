50 years ago, 1966: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. arrived in Grenada, Miss., to lead a rally and march in this tense northern Mississippi town where white adults attacked Negro children who had desegregated previously all-white schools. Authorities promised to keep the peace and prevent “even the slightest of incidents.”

25 years ago, 1991: A huge column of Yugoslav tanks and armored vehicles punched into eastern Croatia, and towns along Croatia’s Adriatic coast also came under attack in a day of heavy fighting. The armored attack appeared to mark the final failure of European efforts to secure a cease-fire and prevent all-out civil war in Yugoslavia.

10 years ago, 2006: Sandusky police Chief Kim Nuesse was working toward getting rid of the city’s quota system. With five weeks on the job, Nuesse hosted a community meeting where she asked people to describe their ideal Sandusky Police Department. Although only one person from the community showed up, Nuesse had a long list of core values for the department when the one-hour forum ended.