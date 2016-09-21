logo
Daily Diary

Aw shucks

Hollie Newton • Today at 7:30 AM
75 years ago, 1941: Clay Stackhouse, chairman of the annual Huron-co corn husking contest to be held in October, announced that a meeting will be held Monday to decide on the location. All those interested should attend. The corn husking bee had proved to be of much interest the the county and another successful competition was predicted.

50 years ago, 1966: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. arrived in Grenada, Miss., to lead a rally and march in this tense northern Mississippi town where white adults attacked Negro children who had desegregated previously all-white schools. Authorities promised to keep the peace and prevent “even the slightest of incidents.”

25 years ago, 1991: A huge column of Yugoslav tanks and armored vehicles punched into eastern Croatia, and towns along Croatia’s Adriatic coast also came under attack in a day of heavy fighting. The armored attack appeared to mark the final failure of European efforts to secure a cease-fire and prevent all-out civil war in Yugoslavia.

10 years ago, 2006: Sandusky police Chief Kim Nuesse was working toward getting rid of the city’s quota system. With five weeks on the job, Nuesse hosted a community meeting where she asked people to describe their ideal Sandusky Police Department. Although only one person from the community showed up, Nuesse had a long list of core values for the department when the one-hour forum ended.

