Special exhibit showcases century of HPLM

“100 Moments: Celebrating a Century of the Nation’s First Presidential Library” will include artifacts, documents and photos and will focus on three parts: President Hayes’ collecting of historical artifacts, Hayes’ son Col. Webb Cook Hayes and his founding of HPLM, and the history of HPLM. Items include Spanish armor and menus from HPLM’s annual Christmas dinners in the Hayes Home.

Exhibit hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, with the exception of holiday hours and closings.

Admission is included in a ticket to the Hayes Museum. Cost is $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. HPLM members are admitted for free.