Look, up in the sky...

50 years ago, 1966: A meteorite streaked across the sky and left many northern Ohio people startled by its brilliance. At the Sandusky Airport, one man went outside to see an object he described as a “big barn with fire coming from one end.” A pilot flying his plane thought it was a plane on fire. The meteor lit up the night sky like it was noon and appeared to land close by. But no evidence of the meteorite’s landing could be found.

25 years ago, 1991: President Bush said he was prepared to protect U.N. helicopter teams in Iraq as they searched for caches of Iraqi missiles and other weapons of mass destruction. Bush said he was “plenty fed up” with Iraq’s attempts to impede the U.N. inspectors. But would not send combat jets if Saddam Hussein complied with the U.N. mandate for inspections.

10 years ago, 2006: Cedar Point enthusiasts would have a good reason to spend a little more on season passes in 2007. Parent company Cedar Fair announced the new MAXX pass, $125 for ages 3-61, would be valid for unlimited visits to Cedar Point and the 11 other Cedar Fair parks including Kings Island and Geauga Lake.