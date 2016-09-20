Historic Lyme Village seeks donations

Roger Knight and Dean Shullick decided it was necessary to catalogue and display together all the pieces of war memorabilia the museum has collected over the years. The memorabilia was on display in locations all over Historic Lyme Village.

The new war museum is housed in the old Groton Township Hall building on the grounds of the Historic Lyme Village. It holds war artifacts from just about every war from the Indian wars to current wars.

“We had all these artifacts but they were all over, here and there in a mish-mosh. It gets lost, people do not see them. These things also needed to be identified and catalogued,” Knight said.

It took about three weeks to clean and reassemble the display cases to house the artifacts.

Some of the cases are empty. Knight hopes donations will soon have those cases filled.

“We will take memorabilia from all wars but we need artifacts donated by veterans of the Persian Gulf War, Afghanistan and the War in Iraq,” Knight said.

They are short on military items from the Korean War and the Revolutionary War, he said.

They especially want items whose stories are known as guests have a better connection when they hear the backstory.

“We have a print from Anderson prison during the Civil War from a local family. We know the story. It has an impact,” Knight said.

Knight hopes the museum will grow over time.

“When you give something to a museum, everyone can enjoy it and know the story behind it. This is better than in a closet,” Knight said

Want to donate

Anyone wishing to donate war memorabilia may call Roger Knight at Lyme Village at 419-483-4949 and leave a message with a phone number.