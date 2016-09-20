Edison statue ceremony available on Internet

The ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Capitol Rotunda in the U.S. Capitol Building will be streamed live at House Speaker Paul Ryan's website, http://www.speaker.gov/live, said Don Gfell, a member of the state's statue commission.

Gfell and other Milan residents will be there, watching the statue of the Milan native being dedicated by Ryan and other top government officials, such as House minority leader Nancy Pelosi. The statue commission will then hold a reception afterward, Gfell said.

Each state gets two statues of famous state natives to display at the U.S. Capitol Building. The statues are displayed at National Statuary Hall and other locations in the U.S. Capitol Building complex.

The Edison statue by Zanesville sculpture Alan Cottrill replaces a statue of former Ohio Gov. William Allen, whose statue has been removed and shipped to Chillicothe for display at a historical society museum. Allen’s anti-Lincoln statements and apparently sympathy for the Confederacy has not worn well over the years, so lawmakers decided to remove his statue, clearing the way for Edison to win a poll of state citizens on who should replace Allen.

Gfell said he was present when the Allen statue was removed from its spot in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and replaced with the Edison statue. The Edison statue was in place by midnight Friday, Gfell said.

Gfell and other Milan residents will be boarding a bus early Wednesday to attend the Wednesday afternoon ceremony.