Sandusky light show

50 years ago, 1966: A Rocky River man was fined in Erie County Court after he pleaded guilty to flying his light plane in a reckless manner over boats on Lake Erie. Police said Parsons flew so low while buzzing pleasure boats between Kelleys Island and Huron that some of the boaters jumped into the water for safety.

25 years ago, 1991: Fourteen employees at Citizens Banking Co. in downtown Sandusky were the unofficial winners of the Ohio Lottery’s Millionaire of the Month drawing for August. The employee names were not yet available, and the lucky winners had not yet claimed the winning ticket to the Ohio Lottery Commission. Before taxes each winner would receive $71,428.

10 years ago, 2006: Former President Bill Clinton tearfully escorted a flag-draped casket carrying former Texas Gov. Ann Richards into the state Capitol, where she would lie in state until her funeral. Richards, the Democrat known for her big frosty white hair and sharp wit, died at the age of 73 from cancer.