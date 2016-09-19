Library offers new 'cemetery walk'

They were transportation pioneers, battling to get an early airplane into the air and to bring one of the earliest railroads to Sandusky.

They ultimately were buried in Oakland Cemetery in Perkins Township, and you can visit their graves this week as part of the Sandusky Library's popular early fall cemetery walk series.

Your tour guide is Maggie Marconi, administrator of the library's Follett House Museum on Wayne Street.

She's been leading cemetery walks for 17 years now, teaching local history by visiting the dead and covering topics that have included cemetery symbolism, heroes of the Civil War, the Underground Railroad and local women.

This year, when she reached a crossroads of sorts, searching for a new theme, she realized that Sandusky was a transportation hub, home to Great Lakes shipping, aviation pioneers, an early railroad line and the nascent automobile industry.

It was the home, for example, to Samuel J. Catherman, who worked in the shop of the Mad River and Lake Erie Railroad, Ohio's second railroad line. Mad River began construction in Sandusky in 1835.

Until Catherman came along, passengers boarded a train using side doors, as in a boxcar.

"He designed the first end door passenger car with reversible seats," Marconi said. "This was the first appearance of the traditional passenger railroad car as we know it today."

The cemetery is also the final resting place of Thomas Hogg, who in 1837 brought the railroad's first steam locomotive to Sandusky. On April 11, 1838, when the train made its first trip to Sandusky, Hogg was the engineer.

Sandusky also was the home of George Bing, who worked in the auto industry but was an aviation buff. In 1911, only a few years after the Wright brothers flew for the first time in 1903, Bing finished his homemade airplane and hauled it to frozen Lake Erie for a test flight.

Alas, he could not get it airborne, but his effort and initiative can't be faulted, Marconi observes.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: "Titans of Transportation" cemetery walk at Oakland Cemetery, 2917 Milan Road, led by historian and Follett House Museum administrator Maggie Marconi.

WHEN: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 20, 21, 22 and 24.

COST: Free, but you must register.

REGISTRATION: Click the "Register Here" button on the library's website or call the library at 419-625-3834.

DETAILS: Be prepared to walk for 60 to 90 minutes, so dress comfortably.

If rain threatens, bring an umbrella. "I've done them in the rain before," Marconi said.