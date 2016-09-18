The Right Stuff

50 years ago, 1966: Workmen planned to blast stone from a quarry near Castalia just off the Jackie Mayer Highway. The quarry, which had been filled with water and stocked with fish, was drained. The stone would be used for base for improvements of the Norfolk and Western Railroad Coal Dock.

25 years ago, 1991: New Kids on the Block, heartthrobs of the teenybopper set, moved to the pinnacle of Forbes magazine’s Top 40 entertainers, displacing actor Bill Cosby with expected net earnings of $115 million in 1990 and 1991. Cosby, number one in 1990, would earn about $113 million in the two year period, much of it from reruns of the “Cosby Show.”

10 years ago, 2006: Ford’s top officials were jolted this summer when they realized their business model was not only outdated but a threat to the existence of the nation’s second-largest automaker. Officials tried to shift Ford back to the future, announcing dramatic acceleration of job cuts and restructuring moves designed to shrink the company from a manufacturing behemoth to a sleeker, more competitive business.