Squirrel migration

50 years ago, 1966: “The Surest Way to Peace” was the topic of speaker Phyllis Schlafly, who would speak for the Timely Topics series hosted by the Erie County Republican Women’s Organization. A former gunner and ballistics technician at the St. Louis Ordnance Plant in World War II, Mrs. Schlafly was now the wife of an attorney and mother of six children.

25 years ago, 1991: Stirred by nationalist fervor, a majority of Philippine senators were set to expel American military bases from the county in a vote they said would finally sever the nation’s ties to its former colonial master. Most of the senators were graduated of American universities and many sent their children to American schools.

10 years ago, 2006: Part of the celebration at the reopening of the Sandusky State Theatre was in response to the theater’s debt-free rebirth. When it closed, the theater was in debt for about $700,000. The theater received nearly $3 million in donations which allowed the debt to be paid.