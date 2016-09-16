What would MacGyver do?

50 years ago, 1966: Three new stores opened their doors at the Perkins Plaza Shopping Center. Boutique, was a locally-owned independent enterprise concentrating on women’s fashions. The new Norman Shoe Store was a chain with a sister store in the Sandusky Plaza. And the new Kroger store, with its wide aisle and wide shelves, promised to make grocery shopping easier.

25 years ago, 1991: A handicapped woman trapped in a wrecked van saved her own life by stringing a cell phone, power wheelchair and citizens-band radio together to call for help. The 40 year-old Connecticut woman managed to jury-rig the contraption after spending 12 cold hours in a ravine, and was soon rescued by a passing driver who heard her calls for help on the radio.

10 years ago, 2006: Arctic sea ice in winter was melting far faster than before, NASA studies reported, a new alarming trend that could threaten the ocean’s delicate ecosystem. The sudden and rapid melting pointed to man-made global warming. For more than 25 years Arctic ice had been slowly diminishing by about 1.5 percent per decade. But melting sped up in 2004, up to 10 times faster.