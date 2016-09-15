Papal protection

50 years ago, 1966: A long-range highway plan that would create a new four-lane divided Rt. 250 from Milan to Sandusky was revealed by the state highway department. The new highway would connect Rout 20, run east of Milan and north to intersect with the Jackie Mayer highway. The system could be completed within 10-15 years, and could be extended to Cleveland Road, providing an unlimited route all the way to Cedar Point.

25 years ago, 1991: A disturbed man with a hammer, claiming he was acting on the orders of a woman in a painting, attacked Michelangelo’s statue of David in an art gallery in Italy, breaking the left toe of the famous sculpture. The man, 47, of Italy, said the woman in a 16th century painting by Renaissance artist Veronese told him to strike the David.

10 years ago, 2006: Two spacewalking astronauts began installing the first big addition to the international space station in more than 3 years, and NASA pronounced the outing a success, even though a small bolt floated off and got lost.