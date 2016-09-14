Tastes like chicken

50 years ago, 1966: A flood of new television series were hitting the air, in hopes that 66-67 would be an improvement over the disastrous year past. In all 34 shows would debut. Some of the new shows were: Phyllis Diller in “The Pruitts of Southampton,” Marlo Thomas in “That Girl,” “The Jean Arthur Show,” “It’s About Time” mixing astronauts with cavemen, “The Monkees, “Family Affair,” “The Girl from U.N.C.L.E.

25 years ago, 1991: Gov. L. Douglas Wilder, a grandson of slaves who became the nation’s first black elected governor less than two years ago, announced he would seek the Democratic nomination for president. Wilder, 60, calling himself the “longest of long shots,” criticized President Bush for dividing Americans along racial lines and railed against Washington’s fiscal policies.

10 years ago, 2006: Say goodbye to Frank Sinatra. Let’s talk football instead. Sandusky’s WLEC, a 1,000 watt AM radio station located at 1450 on the dial, changed formats, dropping its broadcast of nostalgia-tinged classic pop and replacing music with sports talk and sports call-in shows.