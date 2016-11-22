Nemeth battles tough schedule

Kim steps into the gym every day and pushes her body to the limit, sometimes two times a day. Kim battles a hectic schedule, while she balances her personal agenda and family matters.

No matter how busy, though, she comes week after week.

Recently, Kim has fought against inflammation of her knees, which limited some of her movement for a few weeks.

Once she started to feel better, Kim came back with a vengeance. Thus far, she has surpassed expectations she set for herself and the goals I have set for her as her personal trainer.

I really believe the family aspect of the gym has given Kim the confidence and motivation to strive to be great. Positive energy is contagious. All members of NexXt Level FiT Academy push one another to make it through the tough days.

There has been multiple times during the group sessions where the whole class is cheering Kim, which is the best feeling for me as a gym owner. We have a little more than a month to finish this thing out strong and we plan to take it to the NexXt Level.

Eric Jordan owns NexXt Level FiT Academy, 711 W. Washington St. He can be reached at 419-271-4492.