FIT Challenge feast

She has missed working out with Eric Jordan at NexXT Level FiT Academy because her medical flight base in Milan closed, which changed her schedule.

“I have worked with the same people for eight years. You are with them for 24 hours a day. You have meals with them, holidays with them, and see them more than your children, but for a lot of strategic reasons, they closed my base in Milan, so I have to drive to Clyde, which is further for me.”

The registered nurse also works at the ER at Firelands Regional Medical Center, further limiting her gym time.

On top of her two jobs, she has been diagnosed with runner’s knee in both of her knees. It’s not just for runners. It is for people who walk, bike and jump.

In Nemeth’s case, she has chondromalacia, a condition in which the cartilage under the kneecap breaks down.

“I had an MRI last year because I had knee surgery, but the surgeon said my knee was fine,” Nemeth said.

When I went for another opinion, the doctor said, “your knees are not fine.”

With the help of oral steroids, Nemeth is feeling more agile; the next step is injections.

“Just because you don’t run a 5K, doesn’t mean you can’t get runner’s knee,” she said. “I sprint back and forth in the gym, and a lot of the exercises we do are front loading on our knees – squat, lunges and jumping.”

Nemeth is still looking for ways to make better choices when it comes to food and drinks. She hosted a healthy potluck for her fellow FIT Challengers on Nov. 13. The feast included healthier versions of spring rolls, quesadillas, chili, spinach salad and turkey and brown rice wraps.

“I am by myself so I don’t really have to cook for anyone else, but then I make something that is really good that I have to eat for a week and then I get sick of it.”

Nemeth has started to listen to Primal Potential podcasts by Elizabeth Benton. Benton has a master’s degree in nutrition and has lost 140 pounds. “It is about ending excuses, keeping an eye on your own work,” Nemeth said.

“It is very motivating to listen to when I walk and when I am driving.”

For Nemeth, it is all about decisions.

“You just have to decide to do it. I will have this healthier version of pizza instead of this pepperoni one,” she said, laughing.

Kim’s stats

Weight: 214.4 pounds (down 29.8)

Body fat: 45 percent (down 2.5)

Waist: 39 inches (down 6)

Chest: 45 inches (down 9)

Biceps: 14.5 inches (same)