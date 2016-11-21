Brunow: 'Moderation and portion control is going to be my best friend on Thursday'

I worked out with Trevor Tieche and my T-SAE group at Slaughterhouse 5 and surprise, surprise, my workouts were great!

I know the upcoming week will be a struggle because it is Thanksgiving. I am not too worried about it, though, because I have the tools in order to be successful and as long as I don’t overeat, I will be fine.

As Trevor said, it’s one day; it won’t hurt me too much. Now that doesn’t mean that I am going to have an all out pig fest, but will I enjoy myself and some of the food, absolutely.

Moderation and portion control is going to be my best friend on Thursday. I have already been thinking of ways to make everything healthier not only for myself but for my family.

I can’t wait to try some of the recipes. I also cannot wait to make Jessica Duncan’s healthy peanut butter cookies and pumpkin mousse pie. Happy Thanksgiving everyone and have a great week!!!