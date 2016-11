Nemeth adds flair to her blog

Cassie made ๐Ÿฆƒ chili ๐ŸŒถ! Jess made ๐Ÿชand๐Ÿฐ... low cal versions of course ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿป! Brigette made spinach salad๐Ÿ’š.

We had a great ๐ŸŽ‰time! We talked about food that we love๐Ÿ ๐Ÿณ๐Ÿ†...and food that we miss๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ”๐ŸŸ๐ŸŒญ๐Ÿ•๐Ÿ..! We shared gym stories ๐Ÿ‹๐Ÿป‍โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿƒ๐Ÿป๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ”ซ...as well as injuries we have endured ๐Ÿ˜–๐Ÿฅ...

Then there is the blog๐Ÿ˜ณ... none of us feel we are writers ๐Ÿ’ป... we don't want to bore the readers๐Ÿ˜ด! We try to find different topics ๐Ÿค”and certainly appreciate the stories ๐Ÿ’™๐Ÿ‘ผ๐ŸปBrandi ๐Ÿผ๐Ÿ’•writes for us!

I think I can speak๐ŸŽ™for the group...thank you ๐Ÿ™๐ŸปFIT challenge and especially Brandiโค๏ธfor giving us this opportunity to become ๐Ÿ’ช๐Ÿผ and healthy ๐Ÿ’“as well as bringing us together as friends! ๐Ÿ‘ฏ‍โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ‘ฏ

PS. Erin the photographer ๐Ÿ“ธ was there... to all our trainers... those bottles of ๐Ÿท you ๐Ÿ‘€ on the table were just props ๐Ÿ˜ณ. We didn't drink a ๐Ÿ’ง๐Ÿ˜ณ๐Ÿ˜‡๐Ÿ˜‚