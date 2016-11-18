Nemeth adds flair to her blog

Cassie made 🦃 chili 🌶! Jess made 🍪and🍰... low cal versions of course 👍🏻! Brigette made spinach salad💚.

We had a great 🎉time! We talked about food that we love🍅🍳🍆...and food that we miss😩🍔🍟🌭🍕🍝..! We shared gym stories 🏋🏻‍♀️🏃🏻💪🏼🔫...as well as injuries we have endured 😖🏥...

Then there is the blog😳... none of us feel we are writers 💻... we don't want to bore the readers😴! We try to find different topics 🤔and certainly appreciate the stories 💙👼🏻Brandi 🍼💕writes for us!

I think I can speak🎙for the group...thank you 🙏🏻FIT challenge and especially Brandi❤️for giving us this opportunity to become 💪🏼 and healthy 💓as well as bringing us together as friends! 👯‍♂️👯

PS. Erin the photographer 📸 was there... to all our trainers... those bottles of 🍷 you 👀 on the table were just props 😳. We didn't drink a 💧😳😇😂