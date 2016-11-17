Duncan: It is important to put in effort

Lately, I've been noticing more and more the tone and definition that are starting to show. My arms are getting more defined, my legs are getting more toned and I am even starting to see the beginning of ab lines!

I can't even begin to express how exciting that is! My body has never been something I was proud of and I'm starting to feel different about that now!

My advice to anyone thinking about starting a healthier lifestyle or if you're just stuck in a rut would be to take it one day at a time and don't give up on yourself! It takes hard work and consistency.

As long as you're willing to put in the time and effort, you'll get there! You're worth the results! This challenge has opened my eyes of the possibility for me to love myself inside and out.

These non-scale victories are a visual reminder that even if my scale moves at turtle speed my body is showing me that I GOT THIS!!